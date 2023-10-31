ICC WORLD CUP 2023 BANGLADESH FALTER AGAIN IN PURSUIT OF BERTH FOR CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Kolkata: Bangladesh were bundled out for 204 in 45.1 overs against Pakistan in a group league match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. Both Bangladesh and Pakistan have disappointed their fans in the ongoing tournament. Pakistan are placed at the seventh spot while Bangladesh occupies the ninth place in the 10-team tourney.

After opting to bat at the iconic Eden Gardens, Shakib Al Hasan's team lost their first wicket in the form of Tanzid Hasan in the first over with no runs on the board. They went down to 23-3 by the sixth over losing Najmul Hasan Shanto (4) and Mushfiqur Rahim (5) cheaply. However, a 99-run stand between Mahmudullah and Litton Das for the fourth wicket put Bangladesh in a respectable position after early jolts. Litton Das, opening the innings, scored 45 off 64 deliveries laced with six hits to the advertisement hoardings.

Mahmudullah hit a valiant 56 with skipper Shakib Al Hasan coming in to rescue the Bangladesh side. Mahmuddualh's 56 came off 70 balls with the help of six fours and one six. Shakib's 43 took 64 deliveries which included four hits to the boundaries.

Bangladesh couldn't have crossed the 200-run mark had Mehudy Hasan Mirza not contributed a 30-ball 25 with one boundary and a maximum. The rest of the Bangladesh batters cut a sorry figure to make a strong claim for the Champions Trophy berth at the Eden on Tuesday.

For a change, Pakistani bowlers were on target from the inception. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Junior were the pick of the bowlers claiming three wickets apiece. Afridi conceded 23 runs in his 9 overs for his three wickets while Wasim gave away 31 in his 8.1 overs. Haris Rauf scalped two while Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir bagged one wicket each.