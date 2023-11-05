ICC WORLD CUP 2023 ALONGSIDE JOY AND ENTHUSIASM TINGE OF SADNESS GRIPS MANY

Kolkata: Amid the huge enthusiasm and the feel of festivity, there were moods of melancholy too outside Eden Gardens. Not for scarcity of entry passes, but for being deceived online.

When there was a huge demand for tickets, there was rampant black-marketing of the same, which sparked controversy on every platform, including the online one, the black marketers had a heyday on Sunday. Following advertisements on social media platforms, Kaushik Samanta and Surajit Samanta of Haldia were left lamenting after falling prey to such frauds.

They deposited for three tickets of Rs 1500 — Rs 4500 — to the advertisers, who promised them tickets and even finalized the nitty gritty of procuring the tickets on the very day. As decided, Kaushik and Surajit waited under the Matangini Hazra statue for the advertiser to come and deliver the ticket.

But the advertiser didn't turn up. Despite calling repeatedly, the advertiser Johnny Chakraborty's phone remained 'switched off' as loud cheers were coming from inside the stadium. Both Haldia youths then understood that they were duped. But they are clueless about whom to complain to.

As a result, Kaushik and Surajit were seen sitting in despair. Hearing the crowd scream at every shot at Eden was adding to their frustration. Tempted on Instagram but ultimately restrained. Surajit and Kaushik gave the money through their uncle. Now it's all over.

Rakesh Naskar and Gauranga Naskar from Sonarpur had the same experience. They booked tickets tempted by a message on the Facebook page to get the ticket on the condition of paying Rs 6,000. Accordingly, they gave an advance, but tickets were not delivered to them.

However, two young men from Burdwan survived the deception by showing restraint at the last moment. Overall, the fraud and black marketing is still rampant even after deploying a large number of police forces.