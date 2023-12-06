Hyderabad: India's star leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has become the No. 1 T20I bowler as per the latest ICC rankings after his exceptional performances in the recently concluded T20I series in Australia. Bishnoi picked nine wickets to equal off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's record of most wickets in a home series for India.

With his impressive run, the 23-year-old earned 34 points, reaching 699 points to dethrone Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan (692 points). Bishnoi joined skipper Suryakumar Yadav to secure the top spot in the batting and bowling departments. Notably, India is also the number-one ranked team in the shortest format of international cricket.

Bishnoi emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series against Australia, claiming 9 scalps in only five matches. It's a sensational achievement for Bishnoi, who made his T20I debut only in February 2022. He has played 21 matches and has picked up 34 wickets, making a strong statement on his selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav stays on the No. 1 spot in the batting rankings after a successful run in his maiden series as the T20I skipper. Under Suryakumar, a young Indian side defeated Australia 4-1 in the T20I series.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad retained his 7th spot in the ICC Batting Rankings after an outstanding performance, scoring 223 runs in five matches in the recently concluded T20I series. He also smashed his maiden T20I hundred in the 3rd T20I in Guwahati.