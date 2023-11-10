ICC SUSPENDS SRI LANKA CRICKET FOR GOVERNMENT INTERFERENCE

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) due to government interference. The Sri Lanka government had sacked the Sri Lanka Cricket following the team's disastrous show at the World Cup which is being in India, where it lost seven of the nine games.

Sri Lanka Cricket was reinstated by the court of appeal, thus further deepening the crisis in the country's cricket governing body. On Thursday, a joint government and opposition resolution in parliament demanded the resignation of the SLC's management.

"International Cricket Council Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's membership of the ICC with immediate effect," ICC said in a statement.

"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka. The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course," it added.