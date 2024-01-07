Melbourne: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday rejected Australian opener Usman Khawaja’s appeal against the sanction imposed on him for wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan to support the Palestinians in Gaza.

Khawaja was charged by the ICC for breaching the rules and regulations set by the governing body on wearing the black armband to mourn for the people who got killed in the Israel-Palestine war.

The 37-year-old, who was born in Pakistan and is the first Muslim to play Test cricket for Australia, had challenged the reprimand saying that the armband was for a personal bereavement.

However, a report in Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday said, "Usman Khawaja's reprimand for wearing a black armband onto the field during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth will stand after the International Cricket Council rejected his appeal against the sanction..."

It was "according to a source close to the situation who wished to remain anonymous ahead of any public announcement being made".

ICC regulations prevent cricketers from showing support to any of political, religious or racial causes during international matches. However, the players can wear black armbands to mark the deaths of former players, family members, or other significant individuals only after taking permission from the governing body.

ICC had said that Khawaja did not take required permission from Cricket Australia or the ICC. "Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages," the ICC statement said. "This is a breach under the category of another breach' and the sanction for a first offense is a reprimand," it added.

Khawaja, who used "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" inscribed on his shoes for a training session on December 13 and had reportedly planned to wear them during the inaugural Test.

"The ICC asked me on day two (of the Perth Test) what (the black armband) was for, I told them it was for a personal bereavement. I never ever stated it was for anything else," Khawaja had said.

"I respect the ICC and all the regulations they have, I will be asking them and contesting them from my point of view, that consistency hasn't been done yet. The shoes were for a different matter, I'm happy to say that, but the armband (reprimand) made no sense to me," he added.

After the conclusion of the first test, the southpaw posted one of his practice session pictures along with a photo of his 'All Lives are Equal' shoes and wrote, "Thank you to all those who supported and gave me love this week. It wasn't unnoticed. Nothing worthwhile is easy. History shows we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past. But together we can fight for a better future."

"I respect what the ICC (says) and the rules and regulations they have. I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn't been done yet," Khawaja added.