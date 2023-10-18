Bengaluru (Karnataka): Ahead of the match between Australia and Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup, a tight police presence has been made around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here. The Australia-Pakistan match will be held on October 20.

This is the first match of this World Cup being held in Bengaluru. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has made all preparations for the match and the tickets are almost sold out already.

The war between Israel and Palestine continues and there is a possibility that some organizations will use the occasion of the match to attract attention at the international level. The police have received information that some organizations have prepared to hold posters and banners in support of Israel or Palestine and shout slogans during the match. In this background, the alert police are ready to keep an eye on everyone who comes to watch, the police source said.

Australia and Pakistan are under pressure to win this match. The Australian team, which has lost twice in a row since the start of the tournament, returned to the winning streak in the match against Sri Lanka. Australia, who have won only one out of three, will need this win if they easily want to make the semi-finals of the marquee tournament.