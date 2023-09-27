Guwahati (Assam): With just eight days to go before the ICC World Cup, teams are to prepare for the marquee tournament. India are the host nation for the competition this year. The warm-up games are going to be played before the start of the tournament with teams trying to set their playing combination.

Sri Lanka, who won the World Cup in 1996, arrived here ahead of their warm-up game for the pre-marquee event. Bangladesh will also arrive in Guwahati.

The practice matches are scheduled to be held from September 29 and four matches are to be played at Barsapara Stadium here. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is gearing up for the warm-up matches. Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh in the first Warm-up match on September 29. After that, in the 2nd warm-up match on 30th September, India will play against England.

Consequently, the 3rd warm-up fixture will be scheduled between England and Bangladesh. Next Sri Lanka will play against Afghanistan in the fourth practice match to be held in Guwahati on October 3rd.

A total of ten teams will participate in the greatest cricket battle, which will kick off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 5th October, with defending champions England taking on New Zealand. Sri Lanka start their campaign against South Africa, who are yet to win an ICC World Cup, on September 7.