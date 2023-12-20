ICC ODI RANKINGS BABAR AZAM REPLACES SHUBMAN GILL AT TOP SPOT IN BATTING RANKINGS

Dubai: Former Pakistan skipper has replaced Indian opener Shubman Gill at the top in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings issued on Wednesday.

Gill achieved the top spot during the ICC ODI World Cup last month, but since then he hasn’t appeared in the 50-over format. Babar has achieved the 824 rating points occupying top position as a result while Gill remained at 810 and slipped down to number two, followed by his teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer has fallen to 12th while KL Rahul has moved up a spot to 16th with his half-century against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series.

South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj continues to top the bowling chart followed by Australia's pacer Josh Hazlewood. India’s Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav are in third, fifth, and eighth positions. With the extraordinary performances in the World Cup, Mohammed Shami jumped to 11th.

The all-rounders' list remains relatively unchanged, with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan staying at the top spot. Jadeja (12th) and Hardik Pandya (17th) are the only Indians in the top 20.

In T20Is, India's Suryakumar Yadav remains atop the batting chart with a blistering century in the third encounter. England’s Adil Rashid holds the number one spot among T20 bowlers, becoming only the second English spinner after Graeme Swann to do so. Adil Rashid has replaced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, thanks to his seven-wicket haul in four T20Is against the West Indies, while Ravi Bishnoi (3rd) is the top-ranked Indian. Shakib leads the chart among T20 all-rounders, with Pandya (4th) being the highest-ranked Indian.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to dominate the number one spot among Test batters, followed by former England skipper Joe Root (2nd) and Australian Steven Smith (3rd). Australia's Usman Khawaja has risen to the fourth spot following a stellar show in the opening Test against Pakistan in Perth. Rohit (10th) is the highest-ranked Indian.

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tops the Test bowlers' chart, followed by Kagiso Rabada, Shakib, and Jadeja. A few Aussies have scaled heights, with skipper Pat Cummins climbing to the third place, followed by Nathan Lyon (5th), Mitchell Starc (8th), and Josh Hazlewood (10th), thanks to their dominant display against Pakistan.