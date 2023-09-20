ICC LAUNCHES OFFICIAL ANTHEM DIL JASHN BOLE FOR THE CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

New Delhi: ICC has launched the official anthem for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be hosted by India. ICC posted on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, to announce the official anthem 'Dil Jashn Bole' on September 20.

The ICC World Cup 2023 Official Anthem 'Dil Jashn Bole' features Ranveer Singh and the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma. The music is given by Pritam Chakraborty written by the lyricist Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma. The voices behind the song are Pritam Chakraborty, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, and Jonita Gandhi.

Talking about the Anthem launch, superstar Ranveer Singh said "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love."

The music video captures the emotions of people around the world, uniting nations and cricket fans across the globe. The anthem expresses the World Cup combining the passion of the Indian people for cricket, and their heroes with the national pride of all competing nations to create a great supporting occasion.

All the fans around the globe can take part by making a group or teaming up, capturing their unique hook-step performance, and by sharing it on social media platforms with the hashtag #CWC23. The most eye-captivating videos will be curated to craft a collective fan Anthem, showcasing the enthusiasm of the worldwide fans for all to witness.

India is hosting the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup for the first time after the year 2011 when India lifted the World Cup. This mega will begin from October 5 and The final is scheduled to be held on November September 19.

