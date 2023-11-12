Bengaluru (Karnataka): Shreyas Iyer and his batting partner K L Rahul celebrated Diwali 2023 by scoring firecracker centuries with Rahul emerging as the fastest Indian to mount a World Cup ton in just 62 balls. Alongside Team India celebrated with the highest total of 410-4 in this World Cup and an incredible 50 plus scores by all the five batters from the top, the first time in a World Cup.

Both the tons were solid and scintillating knocks that spoke volumes about Iyer and Rahul's hunger, fitness levels, mental strength, and determination to make a mark after the two doughty players returned from injury and difficult layovers that taught them lessons in tenacity and perseverance.

KL Rahul, who has been quietly working on his game both with the bat and from behind the wicket, showed how much of variety he has in his strokes, the unsung Mr 360 degrees. He has been adding to the team totals, often eclipsed by showmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. So sound are his incredible range of shots that his runs go unnoticed – till today when he came out of the shadows to stitch a singular and individual moment of excellence.

Shreyas Iyer’s century came in 84 balls, celebrating also the 50-run partnership with KL Rahul soon after. Iyer, with whom the team management has stuck around in recognition of his innate potential with the bat and a temperament that is always close to build-ups, hit nine boundaries and four massive sixes, smacking of good match practice for the big one at the Wankhede.

The Diwali moments were many and the solid excellence of the Indian bat peeped out of the brisk pace at which the runs were made. From overs 21-31 India made 71 runs for the fall of one wicket; from 31-40, it was 73 runs. From 11-20, 49 runs with a loss of two big wickets – that of Sharma and Shubman Gill.

This was a lull from overs 1-10, when the quickfire hitting resulted in 91 runs without any wicket falling. For a brief while, Virat Kohli struggled on what looked like a slowed down pitch which eased later into the innings with the sixes going higher and longer from 79 meters to 99.

India got off to a solid start with the first 100-run partnership by openers. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill marked their 50s at a brisk pace, both looking for their respective 100s in the last of the league matches before reaching Mumbai for the crucial semi-final against New Zealand. But that was not to be.

Gill, who was finally in keen nick, fell to a brilliant catch by Teja Nidamanuru after he hooked straight to deep backward square leg only to be nabbed brilliantly at an auspicious 51. That was the 12th over and the full house at Chinnaswamy stadium had settled down for a Diwali 'dhamaka' by the Hitman and his young aide.

The boundaries and the sixes were in full flow from the polished bats of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. India had made 100 runs within just 12 overs, without losing a wicket. But once Gill departed, Sharma made 15 more runs before erring on his otherwise sublime pull shot in the 18th over to be caught at wide long-on by Wesley Barresi who brought down a high-riser with a beauty of a hold despite a stumble.

As the Dutchmen nibbled unnoticed, expectations started veering around King Kohli and his record breaking 50th century and how his spiritual home ground will see him cross the frontier set by the great Sachin Tendulkar to climb to Mount 50. Again, that was not to be as in an uncharacteristic miss, Kohli swung his bat to cut Roelof Van der Merwe but lost his bails as the skidding ball hit the stumps. The event, in the 29th over, ended all the excitement around Kohli and his impending personal score mounted on five fours and a six.

The Indian show threw up a new statistic to treasure. All the top five batters scored half tons with a handsome flow to the boundary. The Iyer-Rahul show catapulted the last 10 overs of the innings onto a rocket launch of 126 runs with one wicket and one over going for 25 runs. One feels for the Dutchmen who will now face the fierceness of the Indian armful.