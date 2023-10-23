Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat in their league stage game against Afghanistan of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here on Monday.

Experienced spinner Shadab Khan replaced Mohammad Nawaz in Pakistan's playing eleven. Nawaz is down with fever. Afghanistan roped in an extra spinner in Noor Ahmad at the expense of pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Teams: Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan(wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

After settling their eyes on the ball, the Pak openers, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique have finally changed gears and are now going after the Afghan bowlers.

After deciding to bat first, Pak have embarked their innings slowly, with both the openers eyeing on a solid start.

