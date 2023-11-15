Kolkata (West Bengal): Despite having a shaky start to the ICC World Cup 2023, Australia won seven matches on the trot and will take on South Africa in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins tried to take a more positive attitude ahead in the game against Proteas. Cummins will be making his first appearance in the knockout phase of a tournament after taking over the captaincy of Australia.

Although the loss against South Africa in the group stage was painful, Cummins did not seem worried about it. One of the reasons is the devastating form of the team and Glenn Maxwell who scored a double century against Afghanistan.

"Mitchell Marsh's innings of 177 inspired us, like (Glenn) Maxwell's innings (201)," said the Oz skipper, who watched Maxwell's innings from the other end of the pitch.

"We were about to lose the match when someone turned it around and led the team to victory. Having someone like Maxwell in the team means you can have some luxuries. Being in a team can turn a match from any situation. I am happy to have someone like him in our team." Cummins praised teammate Maxwell and also said that Maxwell is fit and raring to go for the semi-final.

With every cricketer in the team in rhythm, Australia have once again been devastating. This led to a "happy problem" for Cummins to pick the XI ahead of Thursday's game against South Africa.

However, the Aussie thinktank wants to zero in on the final XI well ahead of the match. "Only then will it be clear whether an all-rounder or an extra batsman (batter) will be played in the XI," said Cummins.

In 2015, Cummins was in the World Cup squad but did not make the final XI. But that World Cup is of special importance to Pat Cummins because the feeling of playing in front of a packed gallery at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is different.

Australia's record against opponents South Africa in the World Cup semi-finals has always been good. In that context, Cummins said, "The semi-finals of the 1999 World Cup had almost reached the level of folklore. I have watched that match many times. Especially the eventful last over and last ball. However, in 2015, they played well in the semi-final against New Zealand. I honestly don't remember much."

Talking about his team's preparation, Cummins said, "We have come a long way. It was only in the first two matches that we had to play against strong teams. Since then, I have improved in every department. Everyone in the team knows exactly what they have to do."

South Africa are yet to play a World Cup final. They have been eliminated from the semi-finals four times. Their statistics in the semi-final duel against Australia though is pretty ordinary. As a result, the Australian camp will be mentally ahead of the Proteas in Eden.

“I don't want to remember what happened in the history of the World Cup. If you look at the current World Cup, South Africa have played well. They are a strong team. So the fight will not be easy," Cummins said at the pre-match media briefing on Wednesday.