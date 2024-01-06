IBRAHIM ZADRAN TO LEAD AFGHANISTAN IN T20 SERIES AGAINST INDIA

Kabul (Afghanistan): Ibrahim Zadran will lead the 19-member Afghanistan squad for the three-match T20 series against India. The three-match T20 series will begin at Mohali in Punjab on January 11 and the rest of the two matches will be played at Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Indore and the famed Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s Selection Committee on Saturday named a 19-member Afghanistan squad for the three-match T20I Series against India. Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s regular T20I Captain, has been included in the squad, but might not feature in any game as he recovers from the back surgery he recently underwent, the ACB said Ibrahim Zadran, who led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series victory against the United Arab Emirates in Sharjah, will continue to lead Afghanistan against India as well.

Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, who was not part of the recently held three-match T20I series against UAE, comes back to the squad to face India. Ikram Alikhil, who was part of the reserves against the UAE, has been promoted to the main squad as the backup wicket-keeper batter. ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf: “We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series. India is the top-ranked side in the world and it’s very pleasing to witness Afghanistan competing in a three-match T20I against them. We believe that AfghanAtalan are no longer underdogs and have excelled well in the recent past and we look forward to a highly competitive series against India.”