Roseau (Dominica): Despite his retirement from international cricket, former Indian captain MS Dhoni continues to hold significant power within the team India. Many young cricketers, like batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, still look up to Dhoni today. The two openers reflected on the priceless times they shared with Dhoni throughout the years while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Gaikwad called himself "lucky" to be able to play alongside the "Captain Cool" at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 2-3 months during the IPL and absorbed as many lessons from the legendary player, Jaiswal stated that he got "goosebumps" when he first met the former India skipper during an IPL game. The young Rajasthan Royals opener was seen greeting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain with a "Namaste."

The official page of BCCI shared a touching chat between the two young openers ahead of India’s first Test against West Indies. Jaiswal, whose picture of him giving the great wicketkeeper batter a "namaste" went viral, stated that he experienced "goosebumps" when he first met 'Thala' during an IPL match.

“When I met Dhoni sir for the first time, I didn’t have many words, I told Namaste sir, I got goosebumps & it’s a blessing to see him - still I am losing words. I want to spend a lot of time with him to get lots of knowledge," Jaiswal said in the video shared by BCCI on Twitter.

“I feel I’m very lucky and fortunate to be able to spend time with him. I always see so many players go and talk to him post-games. They’re desperate to get to learn things from him or just to have a chat with him. And then I think I’m quite lucky that I can speak to him every day for those two months. And whenever I need anything, he’s available for me throughout the year. He has been a major factor in my career. In my upbringing. On how to stay grounded. Performances will keep on fluctuating, that’s basic," Gaikwad – the CSK opener – said. India will kick off its ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign with a two-Test series against West Indies, with the first Test from Wednesday in Dominica.