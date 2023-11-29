Hyderabad: Former India skipper Rahul Dravid Wednesday thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for trusting him and said he was proud of the culture set in the dressing room.

Dravid's reaction came shortly after the board extended the term of his contract as Head Coach. "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result, " Dravid said.

He thanked the BCCI and its office bearers "for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period". "The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," Dravid, considered one of the finest batsmen India has produced, said.

The BCCI announced the extension of contracts for Head Coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India. In a statement, the BCCI said it engaged in productive discussions with Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure.

The BCCI said it acknowledges Dravid's instrumental role in molding the Indian Team and commends his exceptional professionalism. The Board also appreciated Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman for his exemplary roles as Head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and as the stand-in Head Coach. Similar to their legendary on-field partnerships, Dravid and Laxman have worked closely in driving Indian Cricket forward.

With this contract extension, Dravid's first assignment in his second stint will be the tour of South Africa from December 10, which will have three ODIs and T20Is each and two Tests. Following that will be a five-match Test series against England at home, before the ICC T20 World Cup in June in West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Dravid took over the charge after the T20 World Cup 2021, which saw India exit in the Super 12 stage. He was appointed for a two-year term, which ended with India's runners-up finish in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup at home. This is the joint-best finish under Dravid in an ICC tournament, losing to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship in June. Before this, they registered a ten-wicket loss to England in the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.