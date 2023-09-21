HOPE TO PLAY ALL THREE GAMES AGAINST INDIA AS MY WRIST IS HEALED REVEALS PAT CUMMINS

Mohali (Punjab): Australia captain Pat Cummins on Thursday expressed optimism to play all three ODIs against India beginning here from tomorrow contending that his injured wrist has been healed.

The three ODIs are crucial for the team from Down Under as it is the only series happening before the all-important ODI World Cup to be held in India.

"We have plenty of people at different stages. I am feeling pretty good. My wrist is all healed now. I am 100 per cent (fit). I will run around tomorrow and hope to play all three games. In terms of the long list, (Mitchell) Starcy isn't available. We will give plenty of game time to everyone but also keep an eye on the World Cup. He (Steve Smith) is all good and he will play tomorrow. He has got a few good hits and he looks (one) hundred per cent," Pat Cummins told reporters at the customary pre-match media conference.

In what is considered a litmus test after their dismal show against South Africa, Australia will take on India in the three-match ODI rubber. The two other games will be held at Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajkot (in Gujarat).

"Marnus (Labuschagne) is always ringing in my head, 24 hours, He was fantastic. He was our best batter in South Africa. Not only batting-wise, his intent was excellent there in South Africa. I am sure he will get his chance in three games and push for his spot," opined Pat Cummins.

Just like Labuschagne was Australia's saviour with the bat, spinner Adam Zampa spun the web around opposition batters in an effective manner being the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series. Also, with the World Cup to be held in spin-friendly conditions like India, Zampa's form would be crucial for India and Cummins hinted that he might be bowling in the death overs.