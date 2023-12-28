HILARIOUS SCENES ERUPT AT MCG AS CAMERAMAN CATCHES COUPLE GETTING COZY ON BIG SCREEN

Melbourne: The ongoing second Test in the series played between Pakistan and Australia has produced an enthralling cricket action so far with the hosts having an upper hand in the match. However, the spectators witnessed a funny moment on Thursday as the cameraman caught a couple being cozy in the stands and they were shown on the big screen.

The camera focused on the couple during the seventh over of the innings and the duo was engaged in their cuddling antics. The guy was sitting in the stands with a towel on his lap while the girl was leaning on him. As soon as they were shown on the big screen, both of them went in shock which was indicated by their facial expressions. The guy covered his face with the towel while his partner looked in the opposite direction. The incident went viral quickly and it drew a lot of attention from fans present at the stadium as well as on social media.