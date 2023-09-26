Colombo (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka on Tuesday named their 15-player squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup on Tuesday with star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga missing out from the squad.

Sri Lanka announced their squad just two days before ICC's cut-off date (September 28). Dasun Shanaka will continue with his leadership role and Kusal Mendis will act as his deputy.

The squad holds the majority of their key players except for one - Hasaranga. The leg-spinner picked up a thigh strain last month in the playoffs of the Lankan Premier League.

His statistics in the LPL reflect his importance for Sri Lanka as he concluded the tournament as the top run-scorer with 279 runs and the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets. The injury ruled the spinner out of the Asia Cup and now it has ruled him out of the World Cup as well.

Earlier the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had given a statement of doing all that they possibly can to ensure Hasaranga's participation. However, they had also indicated the possibility of the star spinner missing out on cricket for at least three months in case of a surgery.

Hasaranga played a key role during the World Cup Qualifiers held earlier this year in June and July, helping Sri Lanka take away the trophy and securing their spot in the main event in India.

He topped the tournament's wicket-takers chart by scalping 22 wickets in just seven games. Sri Lanka would be looking to overcome this loss as they still possess players who can step in to fill his boots.

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, and Kusal Mendis will make a deadly top order. The middle-order will feature Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. The side holds variety with a number of all-round prospects. Skipper Shanaka, Dhananjaya, Dunith Wellalage and Asalanka are the options that will look to provide stability in both departments.

The pace department will have the services of Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara and rising star Matheesha Pathirana. In the absence of Hasaranga, the spin attack will be led by Maheesh Theekshana, with support from Wellalage and Dhananjaya. Sri Lanka will play two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup. Their first game will be against Bangladesh on September 29 and then Afghanistan on October 2.

They will kick off their World Cup campaign on October 7 against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka