HARMANPREET TO LEAD INDIA WOMEN IN TESTS AGAINST ENGLAND AUSTRALIA

Hyderabad: Experienced campaigner Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 16-member Indian team for the Test against visiting England and Australia which will be played at Navi Mumbai and Mumbai later this month.

The Women’s Selection Committee selected the women's squad for the upcoming T20I series against England, as well as for the two Tests against England and Australia. The squad for the white-ball series against Australia will be selected later.

The BCCI announced the squad through an official statement late Friday night. Harmanpreet will also lead the T20I team while seasoned opener Smriti Mandhana has been named as her deputy.

Right-arm medium pacer Titas Sadhu earned her maiden national call for the five-day format and so did Karnataka's Shubha Satheesh.

Slow-left arm orthodox spinner Saika Ishaque has also earned her national call for both the T20 and Tests.

India's squad for 3 T20Is against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.