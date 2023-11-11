Hyderabad: England trounced Pakistan by 93 runs in their last league game of the ongoing ODI World Cup held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. In this match, Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf created a record which he would not like at all. Rauf has become the bowler who has conceded the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Rauf, who ended with figures of 3/64, became the bowler who gave away the most runs

Haris Rauf played nine matches in this World Cup and during this he gave away 533 runs. With this, he has become the bowler who has conceded the most runs in ODI World Cup history. Before him, this record was in the name of England spin bowler Adil Rashid. Rashid gave away 526 runs in the 2019 World Cup. At the same time, Dilshan Madushanka of Sri Lanka is at third place in this list after conceding 525 runs in this World Cup.

Haris Rauf has also become the first bowler to concede the most number of sixes in a single edition in ODI World Cup history. He conceded 16 sixes in nine matches. Haris Rauf is one of the leading fast bowlers of Pakistan. Cricket experts and fans of Pakistan were saying that on Indian pitches he would wreck havoc but Rauf completely failed in the marquee tournament.

Most runs conceded by a bowler in World Cup 2023:

533 - Haris Rauf (9 matches)

525 - Dilshan Madushanka (9 matches)

481 - Shaheen Afridi (9 matches)

458 - Mujeeb Ur Rahman (9 matches)