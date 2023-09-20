Hyderabad: Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was disappointed with the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from India's squad for the 3-match ODI series against Australia and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are looking for a bowler, who can hit the ball out of the fence at number eight. Hence, they had gone with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja in the recently held Asia Cup. Axar, who picked an injury paved the way for Washington Sunder in the Asia Cup final and ace-offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been recalled for the Australia series.

Harbhajan Singh was surprised after India's squad for the Australia series was announced on Monday night. He wanted Yuzvendra Chahal to be picked in the squad for the Australia ODI series. Harbhajan said that maybe he had fought with someone or had said something to someone that had impacted his chances of getting selected.

"Yuzvendra Chahal must have been here. He deserves the opportunity that he didn't get. It is not understandable. Either he has fought with someone or he has said something to someone, I don't know. If we talk only about skills, his name should have been there in this team because a lot of Team India players are resting," Harbhajan Singh said on his own YouTube channel.

Harbhajan Singh also mentioned that Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin were nowhere near the original plan and one can point out that the management is looking for an off-spinner.

"First Washington Sundar, who wasn't in the original Asia Cup squad, was called there. After that, a second player has been added for this series and that is R Ashwin. So somewhere the other management is searching for off-spinners. They might have realized that they haven't picked an off-spinner in the team which can put the team into trouble if a lot of left-handers come in front of them. Why unnecessarily go through all this? It is beyond my understanding or they are going to make another mistake to rectify their earlier mistake," he added.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently playing for Kent in the County Championship in England. He has made an impressive start to his County Championship stint with Kent, picking up three wickets against Nottinghamshire in a Division One fixture.

