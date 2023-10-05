Hyderabad: Google celebrated the opening day of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with a doodle comprising a couple of ducks running between the wickets in a cartoon scape, while having a bat for the 'l' in Google. On the search page, Google had incorporated a bat-ball element following the search bar. The logo which precedes the search bar had the ball replacing Google's second 'o'.

The doodle's reach was marked for India, Pakistan, Trinidad and Tobago, Australia and New Zealand.

"Today’s Doodle celebrates the opening day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This year, it is India’s turn to host the quadrennial flagship tournament — the 13th edition since its start in 1975," Google said describing the doodle.

Ten teams are in fray, competing for the first place trophy and there will be 45 matches in the group stage. The schedule is as such each team will face all the others once at this stage. The participating teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Out of this, four teams which top the points table will move to the knockout stage. The second stage consists of two semi-final matches before the tournament moves to the cup final in Ahmedabad.

The marquee tournament in world of cricket will be played all across India, at stadiums in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Pune.

Do you know? Maharashtra will be the only state where two stadiums will host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 matches.

As per the schedule, the first match will be played between 2019’s returning champions, England and runners-up, New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.