GERALD COETZEE RULED OUT OF SECOND TEST AGAINST INDIA AFTER DEVELOPING PELVIC INFLAMMATION

Cape Town (South Africa): Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test match which is to be played here from January 3 against India, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday.

"Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Betway Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park," Cricket South Africa posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 23-year-old Gerald Coetzee has played three Tests and has grabbed 10 wickets in his nascent international career after making his debut against West Indies at Centurion earlier in March this year. He has also played 14 ODIs and 4 T20s for South Africa.However, the pacer wasn't very effective in the Centurion Test managing to pick only a single wicket in both the innings.

The Rohit Sharma-led India are trailing 0-1 in the two Test match series after suffering an innings and 32 run defeat against South Africa in the first Test played at Centurion.