GANGULY WANTS VIRAT KOHLI TO PLAY IN T20 WORLD CUP

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former India skipper Saurav Ganguly on Sunday remarked that star batter and former captain Virat Kohli should play in the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean and the United States.

Kohli for the record has played 115 T20I but last appeared in the national colours in the shortest format at Adelaide against England in November 2022 in the T20 World Cup. However, Ganguly, who led the Indian team to numerous memorable victories, believes that the 14-month gap would not affect Kohli's performance.

Quizzed whether Kohli should play in the T20 World Cup, Ganguly told reporters, "Yes absolutely. The gap will not impact his performance. Kohli is an outstanding player." The southpaw was also asked whether Rohit Sharma should lead the Indian team in the T20 World Cup, to which he replied by saying, "Yes of course."

In Rohit Sharma's absence, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team levelled the T20 series in South Africa. India then led by KL Rahul won the ODI series by 2-1. India defeated South Africa in the Cape Town test to level the Test series 1-1 after being defeated in the first Test at Centurion.