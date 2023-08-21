Dublin: Ruturaj Gaikwad feels leading a side is a complicated affair but he will try to make it simple like his Chennai Super Kings skipper M S Dhoni when he captains India at the Asian Games next month.

Gaikwad will captain a side full of youngsters in Hangzhou with the main team busy with World Cup preparations at the same time.

"Leadership role is a very complicated thing to be honest. What Mahi bhai (Dhoni) always says is to take it one game at a time, don't worry about the future.

"Everyone creates hype and whatever it is. I am not the kind of person who tracks social media and hear things about what anyone is saying about me.

"I think this is one of the traits that I have learned at CSK. I am pretty much clear about giving my best in the field, coming back home, chilling with my friends," he told reporters after India's 33-run win over Ireland in the second T20 on Sunday.

The right-hander, who warmed up the bench for the major part of the West Indies tour, is getting to open in the T20s against Ireland. He scored a match-winning 58 off 43 balls after a sedate start.

"Due to the overnight rain, the wicket was slightly damp and on the slower side. Back of length was difficult to hit on this wicket, even the slower ones and cutters were difficult to hit.

"Being an opener I have the luxury to eat up some balls upfront, 10-15 balls and come back and cover. Batters coming in usually have less overs left so you can't have too many dot balls. Being an opener you get enough time to assess the wicket."

As he doesn't get to play regularly, the Ireland series is of extra significance to him.

"It is very important. It is very different when you play from the first game itself (rather than getting an odd game in a series). You come in with lot of confidence, lot of preparation and the right mindset.

"At the same time there is no space in the main team as there are batters doing really well. It is a mixed feeling. It was a great opportunity and one more game to go."

'Rinku knows when to pull the trigger'

IPL sensation Rinku Singh made his much awaited debut in the first T20 but only got to bat on Sunday. He smashed 38 off 21 balls that pushed India past 180. The southpaw took his time initially before going ballistic.

Ruturaj was all praise for Rinku.

"He has already become everyone's favourite in the IPL. The way he has batted this year he has shown a lot of maturity and I think the stand out thing is that he doesn't attack from ball one.

"He gives himself time, assesses the conditions and then attacks. It is a good learning for other players. You can always cover up later. He knows when to pull that trigger. It was an important innings for him," he added. (PTI)

