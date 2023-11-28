Hyderabad: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to grant free entry to spectators for both the Tests involving the Indians Women's Team, which will be played in Mumbai.The Indian women team hosts England Women and Australia Women respectively for the bilateral series.The MCA took the decision to grant free entry to the fans at its Apex Council meeting.

In a media statement issued on Tuesday, MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and Joint Secretary Deepak Patil said, "Mumbai Cricket Association has always been at the forefront to encourage women cricketers."

"The Apex Council meeting held on November 28th thanked the BCCI for alloting the upcoming Women international matches to MCA. MCA will leave no stone unturned in making sure that the matches are successfully organised and the spectators are provided with world class facilities."

"(MCA) President Amol Kale and the members of the Apex Council have decide that the spectators will be granted free entry to watch the following matches - Only Test - India Women versus England Women at D Y Parul Stadium in Navi Mumbai from December 14-17 and Only Test India Women versus Australia Women - Wankhede Stadium from December 21-24," added Naik and Patil.

The women's Test is held for four days unlike for Men's which is played for five days.