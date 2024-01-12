Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has launched a initiative to provide free entry for the school students from grades 6 to 12 for the first Test between India and England which will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Uppal here.

The test series between India and England will commence from 25th January in Hyderabad. Ahead of the first game between both the countries, HCA will offer free entry for students. Also, they have offered free lunch for the students. The initiative will play a role in promoting the sport amongst the school students and encourage them to support the Indian team.

HCA has asked the interested schools to email their entries addressing the Chief Executive Officer, HCA by the 18th of January.

India will play a five-match Test series against England in the upcoming days. It will be interesting to see how England will fare in the series with their Bazball's approach on the surfaces where the ball will turn massively. India recently played against South Africa in a two-match Test series and levelled it 1-1.