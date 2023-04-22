FORMER INDIA COACH ANSHUMAN GAEKWAD RELIVES SACHINS PEAK

New Delhi Former India head coach Anshuman Gaekwad had the best seat in the house as he witnessed Sachin Tendulkar s peak from close quarters in the late 90s and early 2000s It was a phase when Tendulkar made the best of the bowlers looked ordinary whether it was taking Shane Warne to the cleaners on a turning track or negotiating Saqlain Mushtaq s magical doosraIn a chat with PTI ahead of Tendulkar s 50th birthday Gaekwad fondly recalled the time spent in the dressing room with the little master during the memorable home series against Pakistan in 1999 the Desert Storm in Sharjah the year before and his first meeting with a 15yearold Sachin during a Ranji Trophy game in the late 80s Tendulkar was a child prodigy who made waves in Mumbai school cricket and going by Gaekwad s first interaction with him the incredibly curious kid was always destined for greatness It makes me happy to say that we have played Ranji together it was my last year One of the Mumbai cricketers brought him to me for advice It was a game in Thane and I sat with him for about 4545 minutes and the whole time he listened and did not blink once That itself gave me an indication that he wanted to be somebody in the game He was not listening it looked as if he was drinking what I was saying Very patient and concentrating said the former India opener who played 40 Tests and 15 ODIsRead India claim World Cup gold in compound mixed teamTendulkar made his Ranji debut aged 15 years and 232 days during the 198889 season and soon after he found himself facing the likes of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in his debut series in Pakistan A decade later Gaekwad shared the dressing room with Tendulkar during his two stints as India head coach between 1998 and 2000 covering some of the defining moments in the batting legend s 24year long international careerThe moments included India s series win against Australia in 1998 when Warne toured the subcontinent for the first time the drawn series against Pakistan the Coco Cola Cup in Sharjah and a disappointing campaign in the 1999 World Cup Besides his mastery with the bat Gaekwad said the mere presence of Tendulkar on the field made a massive difference One such instance was the Chennai Test against Pakistan that India lost despite one of the best knocks from a halffit Tendulkar Playing Pakistan is a big deal Sachin was too important part of the team to be left out for any reason He had back problems in that Test and I talked to him I said I don t care what happens you stand in the slips and half the battle is won Unfortunately we lost the game but he was declared man of the mach and he did not go to accept the award I had to do that for him It showed he was a total team man said Gaekwad referring to Tendulkar s 136As the rest of the batters struggled to pick Saqlain s doosra Tendulkar read him beautifully something the Pakistan offspinner has admitted publicly on numerous occasions Another innings that came to Gaekwad s mind is the 155 against Australia in the Chennai Test in 1998 The way he hit Shane Warne all over the place on a turing track was amazing to see Probably his best batting in limited overs cricket came in Sharjah when he hit those two hundreds Till date it is the best I have seen in white ball cricket He told me before hand that he will get those two hundreds and he got them Gaekwad was also around when Tendulkar returned to the 1999 World Cup in the UK following the death of his father and scored an emotional hundred against KenyaEven when he played other sports he hated losingTendulkar s love for music and food is well documented but Gaekwad said his personality as a whole helped create a pleasant vive in the dressing room He brought positive energy in the team On tours what I liked about him was that he wasn t someone who would sit in the room He would play tennis or any other game and always wanted to win there as well He did not like losing That is a big part of his personality When he was alone in the room he would always have music on He would always iron his own clothes never sent them for laundry and was very particular about his dressing and cricketing equipment He was someone who you would like to have in your team all the time PTI