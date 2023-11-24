FIR REGISTERED AGAINST MICTHELL MARSH FOR PUTTING HIS FEET ON WORLD CUP TROPHY

Aligarh: An FIR has been registered against World Cup-winning all-rounder Mitchell Marsh by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh as he was seen putting his feet on the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 trophy in the skipper Pat Cummins' Instagram story after his team won it by defeating India in Ahmedabad.

The FIR was filed after a complaint was made by Right to Information (RTI) activist Pandit Keshav, who alleged Mitchell Marsh's actions of dropping legs on the World Cup trophy had offended the sentiments of Indian cricket team fans.

Pandit Keshav also went one step forward and sent a copy of the complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the 32-year-old should not be allowed to play cricket in India. This picture of an Australian player posted by Cummins has gone viral over the internet and sports fans from India called it a 'disrespectful' gesture. Marsh was trolled over several social media platforms after this incident.

Marsh amassed 441 runs with an average of 49.00 at an impressive strike rate of 107.56 including two centuries and a half century in the 10 matches he has played in the tournament. He has also picked two wickets against the Netherlands.

In the 2023 Cricket World Cup final, put into bat, skipper Rohit Sharma provided India a flying start before losing his wicket to off-spinner Glenn Maxwell, and then Australian bowlers didn't allow Indian batters to score runs and kept taking wickets at regular intervals to bowl out Men in Blue at 240. Star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smashed half-centuries but couldn't convert into the big scores.