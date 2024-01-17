FINN ALLEN EQUALS WORLD RECORD TO SMACK MAXIMUM SIXES IN A T20I INNINGS

Dunedin (New Zealand): Finn Allen broke a plethora of records during his knock of 137 runs from 62 balls on Wednesday toring apart the opposition bowling unit with his massive hits.

Allen equaled the world record of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai to hit 16 T20I sixes during his knock. Also, he etched his name in the record books by registering the highest score for New Zealand in T20Is surpassing Brendon McCullum who had scored 123 runs in 2012 against Bangladesh. Allen also became the New Zealand to score most runs in boundaries in a T20I innings (116). Allen's scintillating knock helped New Zealand post a huge total of 224/7 in the third T20I of the series. Haris Rauf bore the maximum brunt of Allen's knock as he conceded 27 runs off a single over as a result of three sixes, two fours and a single.

The pressure of the scoreboard turned out to be too much for the Pakistan batters and they were restricted to 179/7 by the opposition bowlers. With the victory, New Zealand took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and will be looking to keep their winning momentum going in the remainder of the series.

Two of Allen's sixes carried more than 100 meters, one passing over the crossbar and between the uprights of the rugby ground adjacent to the University Oval. Three were hit so far out of the ground that the ball could not be found and had to be replaced. He took a particular toll on Haris Rauf, who conceded only two runs from his first over but 28 runs and 23 runs from his next two overs. Rauf and Allen are teammates at the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket.