Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill has expressed delight after being appointed as the skipper of the Gujarat Titans stating that it will take some time for the feeling to sink in. The franchise posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter where Gill was seen expressing himself regarding the responsibilities involved in the role.

'It's going to take time. Till we don't play the first match it's not going to sink in. It's a great feeling. I was about 7 or 8 years old when IPL started. Obviously its a dream for any kid who wants to be a cricketer and who wants to play in the IPL to be able to captain a team. To be able to be that kind of binding factor in the team. It feels amazing," he stated in an official video released by the franchise.

Ahead of the IPL auction, Gujarat Titans traded Hardik Pandya and, as such, the leadership responsibility was handed over to Shubman Gill. Gill has been featured in 91 IPL fixtures scoring 2790 runs with a strike rate of 134.07. Gill emphasized that commitment is an important aspect in leadership.

"We all know captaincy comes with a lot of things and commitment is one of them. Discipline is one of them. Hard work is one of them and loyalty is one of them. And because I have played under great leaders and I've learned a lot from them, I think those learnings will help a lot in the IPL," he commented.