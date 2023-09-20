Cricket fans elated as Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed in Ramoji Film City; selfies clicked

Hyderabad: For all the ardent cricket fans, it was a dream come true moment, when they saw the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy 2023 at the iconic Ramoji Film City (RFC) here.

The scorers of group employees expressed delight at seeing the Trophy, on which India skipper Rohit Sharma could lay his hands after the summit clash to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. India is one of the favourites to lift the ODI World Cup for the third time and end the ICC Trophy draught nearly after 10 years.

Nishad Bapat, who works in the RFC said, "The World Cup trophy display at Ramoji Film City evoked a mixed feeling of excitement and awe. It's not every day that you get to experience such an iconic Trophy up close. The presentation of the trophy was informative and historical information, enhancing the educational aspect."

"Seeing the World Cup trophy in person definitely a new experience for me. It made me appreciate the history associated with it," added Shankar Narayan.

Other cricket enthusiasts like Nishad and Shankar, who had gathered at the carrom clicked selfies with the Trophy, which is 60 cm in height and is made from silver and gold.