Sydney (Australia): Star Australia batter David Warner, who announced his ODI retirement on Monday, said that he expected a question about the ball-tampering scandal and he has moved on from it and has no regrets about his career.

37-year-old Warner on New Year's Day sprang a surprise when he announced his ODI retirement. He had already announced his Test retirement and the third Test match against Pakistan to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be his Swansong Test.

"I know a question like this was going to come up," an emotional Warner, who has 6,932 ODIs, said. In March 2018, during the third Test match against South Africa at Newlands in Capetown, TV cameras caught Cameron Bancroft trying to rough up one side of the ball. A probe revealed that Warner was the main person behind it and he along with Steve Smith and Bancroft faced sanctions. Warner was handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia and was not allowed to take up a leadership role.