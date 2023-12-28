Hyderabad/Centurion: Indian star batter KL Rahul on Wednesday expressed his thoughts on the outside noise from beyond the boundary ropes and social media scrutiny after slamming a remarkable century against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion. The wicket-keeper batter said that three, or four months ago, everybody was abusing him on social media.

Rahul was lauded for his efforts in tough batting conditions on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test, notching his eighth Test century (101 in 137 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes) in a team total of just 245.

Speaking after the second day of the first test match, KL Rahul said that the online abuse had a negative impact on his mental well-being. Despite facing such challenging situations, Rahul’s recent international comeback attests to his prowess in both ODIs and Tests.

"As a person, as a cricketer, as an individual, you are challenged each day, each moment. Social media is a pressure," said KL as quoted by ICC. "Today I have scored a hundred so people are singing praises. Three, or four months ago, everybody was abusing me. It is part of the game, but I cannot say it does not affect you. It does," the 31-year-old Indian batter said.

"The sooner you realise that staying away from it is good for your game and your mindset the better it is," KL Rahul added.

Expressing joy on his comeback after injury, Rahul said, "Each person has to find their way, and for me, when I was injured and was away from the game for such a long time, I worked on myself."

"I tried to go back to the person that I am and worked on how I do not change myself by getting affected by these things. It is difficult to remain true to yourself and true to your personality with so much happening. It is the hardest thing", said Rahul, who looked calm and composed while taking the team's total to a defendable mark.

The Karnataka batter emphasised how decided not to respond to trolls and claimed it as the best way to respond to haters, by letting his performances on the field speak.

"What will happen by expressing yourself? Nothing will change. People who say things will keep on saying things. I have realised that whatever sport you play if you are in the public eye, your performance is the only way you can stay away from negative comments. As long as you keep performing, you can keep these things away", he said.

Rahul became the first overseas batter to hit two tons in Centurion. The wicket-keeper batter had hit a match-winning hundred in 2021 at SuperSport Park. Other than Rahul, Virat Kohli(38 runs) tried hard to stay on the crease where the ball was getting significant movement. However, he got caught by Kyle Verreynne off Kagiso Rabada.