ETV BHARAT SPECIAL IT IS A NEW PHASE IN MY CAREER SAYS PACER JAYDEV UNADKAT AFTER BEING BOUGHT BY SRH IN IPL 2024 AUCTION

Hyderabad: India and Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who was snared by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 1.60 crore, on Tuesday during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, said it was a new phase in his career.

Jaydev, a regular in the IPL, said he was very happy to be picked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. "I am very happy to be in (Sunrisers Hyderabad). The auction was good for us (as a team). Auctions have been a different aspect for me. It is a new phase in my career," an elated and soft-spoken Jaydev Unadkat told ETV Bharat over the phone after he was bought by SRH.

For Unadkat, the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal here will be the new 'home ground'. Australia pacer Pat Cummins for snared by the Sunrises Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore and Unadkat, who has played four Tests and eight ODIs for India, is keenly looking forward to playing with the World Cup-winning skipper and sharing the dressing room with him.

'"I hope that we win the Trophy," quipped 32-year-old Unadkat, who is a frontline left-arm pacer and a handly right-handed batter, who can bat in the lower middle order.

A domestic stalwart, Unadkat, has been part of IPL teams including Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past, has played 94 matches in the cash-rich league and snapped 91 wickets so far, with best bowling figures of 5/25 at an economy of 8.85. He has two five-wicket hauls in the cash-rich league. Hyderabad awaits to welcome the speedster with open arms.