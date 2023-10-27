Kolkata (West Bengal): Pakistan are set to take on Bangladesh at the city's iconic Eden Gardens on October 31. Naturally, the city is bubbling to see the stars from close quarters. The most sought-after player for the Pakistan side is none other than their captain Babar Azam. For Babar, he will be wrapped in tight security the moment he lands in the city on Saturday.

A special arrangement for an opposition player or a captain is unheard of in the entire world of cricket. So a pertinent question arises as to why Babar Azam is special. Of course, he is a special player. But over and above that, he has a huge fan following — both in Pakistan and beyond — and is an introvert by nature and loves to stay away from euphoria.

According to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar sources, only a few selected police personnel have been given access to the special room of a city hotel where Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, will be lodged soon after landing in Kolkata.

Also, the internal security system has been arranged in such a way that even if Babar Azam is seen fielding at boundaries at Eden Gardens, a few specially trained officers of Kolkata Police will reach the boundary line to protect the Pakistan skipper from any comment or wrath from the spectators in the stands.

Although no further information has been divulged by Lalbazar on the matter, an Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police wishing to remain anonymous said that this security system is unprecedented.

"I am not aware whether this type of security system has ever been in place for any play in the past. But we are reluctant to divulge an iota of information about what exact security arrangements have been made for Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam. It may compromise the safety of the internal safety net," the additional commissioner told ETV Bharat.

However, according to other Lalbazar sources, when the Pakistan cricket team goes to the hotel from the airport, the special security forces of the Kolkata Police, who have been tasked with Babar Azam's security, will straightaway hijack him and escort him everywhere he moves.

A specially trained commando force Special Action Force (SAF) of Kolkata Police will be deployed for the Pakistan captain. The two-tier security arrangement is aimed at avoiding any untoward incident during the Pakistan cricket team's stay in the city as that may have international repercussions.