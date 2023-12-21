Hyderabad: Former Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal has asserted that he never compromised with hard work and kept believing in himself which has helped him to earn a lucrative Indian Premier League contract from Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB). The franchise bought Yash for ₹5 crore in the IPL 2024 mini-auction on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Yash Dayal expressed his joy upon earning an IPL contract with RCB, stating that he never compromised with hard work.

"I'm very happy. Especially after the way my last season for Gujarat Titans went. I wasn't physically fit and I couldn't capitalise on the opportunities I got, but now, I have made a comeback in the domestic season and played a few ODIs and T20Is. I never compromised with hard work and as a result, I got this opportunity to play for one of the most loved franchises, Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB)," he stated in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat.

"I take it as a game by game and hence my first focus will be to perform well for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. However, IPL is a different ball game, the volume of overs in training will get reduced but the focus will be more on variations like Yorkers, slower deliveries, bouncers, and stock balls."

Yash will now rub shoulders with international cricketers like David Miller and Kane Williamson. Reflecting upon that, he stated that sharing the same environment with internationally experienced players will boost his confidence and will help him excel on the international stage.

"It is more mental game than physical. Playing at the highest level with some big names, and sharing a dressing room with international players boost your confidence. During IPL, domestic cricket, or in the off-season, I try to communicate with experienced players. At the end of the day in sports, you will have a great day or off day and nobody knows how your day will be. I prefer to discuss pieces of advice or support from the seniors or experienced players to keep your confidence on high. When I was in GT, Coach Ashu Paa (Ashish Nehra), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Shubman shared their experience with me which helped to perform and improve myself," he added in sharing the dressing room with international players.

Talking about the transition from one franchise to another, the 26-year-old stated that it is a tough transition to adapt to but he is very excited to do well for the new franchise.

"It's tough! but I have played in many tournaments and then I have also been part of net bowling for the senior men's Indian Team, even I got the maiden call-up for the India ODI but unfortunately I had to miss out due to an injury. I have seen them and played a sufficient amount of cricket against Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Glenn Maxwell. So there is no such nervousness but excitement is there to play for a new franchise and do well," he concluded.