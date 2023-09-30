Ahmedabad (GUJARAT): Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been an important player for the Indian team for the last three years. The 29-year-old cricketer has established himself as a cricketer and has done wonders on flat tracks. Axar was injured in the match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. As Axar did not recover from his left quadriceps strain, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been brought back to the squad.

Axar could have proved to be an important player for the 'Men in Blue' in this World Cup. Left-arm spinners have proved successful in cricket matches played in India. Axar was aware of the weaknesses of foreign players by playing in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) but would not be able to use his skills this time as he was ruled out from the Indian squad.

Axar's brother Sanship Patel told ETV Bharat that the 2023 World Cup could have been a golden opportunity for Axar Patel to prove himself as an all-rounder.

He made a significant contribution in bowling and batting in the Asia Cup. He injured his leg after being hit by a leg ball in the Asia Cup and is currently undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.