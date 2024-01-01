Sydney (Australia): Star Australia batter David Warner on Monday - the New Year's Day confirmed that he would hang up his boots from ODI cricket too. Warner has already announced his decision to quit Test cricket.

The two-time Cricket World Cup-winner made the announcement on the morning of New Year's Day. The left-handed opener compiled 6932 runs at 45.30 in the middle format, at a strike rate of 97.26.

Often stepping up at global tournaments, Warner also bows out with a staggering 1,527 World Cup runs, scored at an average of 56.55, at a rate better than a run a ball.

Only five batters stand above him on the all-time World Cup run tally, including compatriot and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (1743).

"I’ve got to give back to the family," Warner said during his announcement. "That (ODI retirement) was something I had said through the World Cup, get through that and winning that in India is a massive achievement," the southpaw added.

There was a caveat to Warner's announcement however, with the veteran open to a return for the 2025 Champions Trophy should he be required.

"I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up and if I’m playing decent cricket still in two years’ time and they need someone, I’m going to be available.” Warner entered the Australia set-up as a limited overs specialist, debuting for the team in T20I cricket in January 2009 against South Africa before playing a first-class match.

He made his ODI debut against the same opposition a week later, before making a half-century in his second outing in the format.

The 37-year-old opener will also play his final Test match at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against Pakistan, beginning on January 3.