Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking development for the world of cricket, the official Physically Disabled Cricket Team approved by English and Wales Cricket Board from England is set to embark on their inaugural tour to India, marking a historic moment in the sport's history. This tour is not only a testament to the spirit of inclusivity but also signifies a new chapter in the narrative of cricket in India.

The press release by Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) said that the Physically Disabled Cricket Team, comprising highly skilled and dedicated players, will engage in a series of matches against their Indian counterparts, showcasing exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship. The tour is scheduled to take place from January 28, 2024 to February 6, 2024 and fans across the subcontinent are eagerly anticipating this unique display of cricketing prowess.

The BCCI has thanked Jay Shah, Secretary of the council for being instrumental in realising this historic tour. The BCCI also extended their gratitude to Anil Patel, Secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, for being a driving force behind this tour.

The world's richest board said that this tour is a significant milestone in the global effort to promote inclusivity and break down barriers in sports. The Physically Challenged Cricket Team from England is composed of exceptional athletes who have overcome various physical challenges to pursue their passion for cricket. Their journey to India not only highlights their individual achievements but also serves as an inspiring example for aspiring cricketers facing similar challenges.

The tour is expected to foster cultural exchange, build lasting friendships, and contribute to the development of physically challenged cricket at the international level. Both teams will participate in various events and activities off the field to promote awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals in pursuing their dreams. Both teams will practice on January 27, 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium 'B' ground before the action begins on January 28.

Here's the detailed schedule-