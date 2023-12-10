ENG VS WI ANDRE RUSSELL EARNS RECALL TO T20I SQUAD FOR SERIES AGAINST ENGLAND

Bridgetown: Andre Russell has made his way back into the West Indies T20I side as a result of getting picked up by the national selectors for the first three games of the upcoming T20I series against England. The West Indian all-rounder was a member of the 2021 T20 World Cup side and he will now be back in the fray to feature in the next edition of the ICC event as well.

Russell's recent appearance was in Abu Dhabi T10 League where he represented Deccan Gladiators who were the runner-up in the competition. He has been a member of the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup including 67 T20I appearances. The all-rounder will be a vital cog in the wheel for the West Indian side in the shortest format of the game with his ability to provide some powerful finishes to the Caribbean side.

Young Caribbean all-rounder Matthew Forde was impressive on his ODI debut against England. The trio of Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers has been picked up by the selectors after the trio missed the ODI series. The selectors have also backed Sherfane Rutherford who hasn't played a T20I in almost four years. Rovman Powell will lead the side while Shai Hope will be the vice-captain for the first three games.