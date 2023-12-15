Hyderabad: Former skipper Rohit Sharma’s tenure as Mumbai Indians captain came to an end after the franchise announced Hardik Pandya's appointment as their skipper for the next season of the Indian Premier League. Pandya returned to MI via a trade in an all-cash deal from Gujarat Titans, leading the Ahmedabad-based franchise to their maiden title in the debut season of the team and his captaincy while reaching the final on other occasions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai won their five IPL title under Rohit’s captaincy from former MI skipper Rickey Ponting in 2013, which changed the fortunes of the teams. Rohit became the first captain to win five IPL titles as he led the team from the front with a strong game sense and supreme batting skills.

The fans on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, thanked the right-hand batter for his services as Mumbai Indians captain and helping them become the most successful in tournament history.

@LikithVarma9 posted Rohit's images with trophies and wrote, "Thank you Captain for everything 😭💔#RohitSharma𓃵 #MumbaiIndians."

"Thankyou #RohitSharma𓃵 2013-2023 5 Trophies - Forever Grateful, LEGEND #HardikPandya The Legacy is all yours now Take us to the 6th", @micricket2013

@dhonimessiNTR wrote, "Era of the second best captain in IPL has come to an end."

@Knuckleball_ev wrote, "End of Captain Rohit era in Mumbai Indians and IPL. - First Captain to win 5 IPL Trophies"

It marked the end of an era – of the 36-year-old’s decade-long reign of captaining Mumbai as he led them to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

“His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL. Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever.”

“We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI. We welcome Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI and wish him all the very best,” Jayawardene said in an official statement.