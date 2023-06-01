DHONI UNDERGOES SUCCESSFUL LEFT KNEE SURGERY IN MUMBAI

Kolkata: Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has undergone a crucial knee surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Thursday. It is learnt that Dhoni was admitted to the Mumbai-based private medical facility on Wednesday evening for the pre-surgery procedures and the entire process was overseen by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, a sports medicine specialist who is popular among the cricketing circles.

Dr Pardiwala also operated upon India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant who got involved in a tragic road accident that pushed his cricketing career to the backseat. "Dhoni had a keyhole surgery and it went well... The wicketkeeper-batter would be released in 2-3 days and then he will have to undergo a rehabilitation programme charted out by Dr. Pardiwala to get completely fit and return to the ground," a source close to the development said on Thursday evening. The source also informed that it might take another seven days for Dhoni to start the rehabilitation process.

It may be recalled that Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings franchise to its fifth IPL title beating Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The franchise coach Stephen Fleming had earlier said that the legendary cricketer was having a problem with the left knee and that the player concerned would have to consult experts to get rid of the pain in the knee. Dhoni had played the entire IPL season with his knee strapped heavily.

It is learnt that soon after finishing the IPL commitments, Dhoni flew straight to Mumbai to consult Dr. Pardiwala and adopt the necessary measures to recover from the injury. Dhoni was accompanied by his wife Sakshi and daughter Zeeva along with an expert chosen by the CSK management. Surgeon Dr Pardiwala is a renowned sports medicine expert and has operated upon several top cricketers with the latest being Rishabh Pant.