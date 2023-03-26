Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) women on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Brabourne Stadium here. While Mumbai Indians are going with the same team, Minnu Mani has replaced Poonam Yadav in the Delhi Capitals playing XI.

DC had qualified directly for the final after topping the league stage points table, while MI made it to the summit clash after beating UP Warriorz in the eliminator on Friday. It's now the WPL trophy that's up for grab.

Here's the captains had to say:

Harmanpreet Kaur: We were looking to bowl first, so the toss is not going to affect us. I think the wicket will swing, it looks hard. We need to stay positive, the last game was important and we got a lot of confidence after that. They have a good batting line-up, we need to bowl well tonight. We are going with the same XI.

Meg Lanning: We are going to bat. It looks a good wicket, we are backing ourselves tonight. We had a good time, relaxed for a few days. We are up against Mumbai tonight. Spin has played a big role here. The bowlers have been effective througout the tournament. Minnu Mani comes in for Poonam Yadav.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque