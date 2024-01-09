Noida: An engineer named Vikas Negi collapsed in the middle while taking a run during a cricket match he was playing in a stadium near the Expressway here.

He was rushed to Jaypee Hospital by his friends on Sunday but he was declared dead by the doctors. The officials attached to the Expressway police station sent the body for the postmortem.

Vikas was playing for Mavericks XI against Blazing Bulls in the S&B India Annual Cricket Tournament and the incident occurred in the 14th over of the innings. While taking a run, he suddenly fell to the ground. Players from both the teams attempted CPR (Cardiopulmonary resustication) to review the player. Negi was then held up in a seating position as the stunned teammates crowded around him.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital by his teammates but the doctors declared him as dead upon arrival. Expressway Police station in-charge Sarita Malik said his body has been sent for the postmortem.

"The report will reveal the causes of his death," the senior police official added. His relatives and his friends are shocked to know about his accidental death. They also added that he had became frail because of being affected by Covid-19 in the past.