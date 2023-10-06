Kolkata (West Bengal): The adage 'One's misfortune could well turn out to be another one's joy' perfectly fits the Indian cricket team playing the ICC World Cup 2023.

The bad news of Shubman Gill's ill health (he has tested positive for dengue) on Friday morning may well bring a god-send opportunity to Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as India take on the mighty Australia in their lung opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. With two days to go for the high-octane clash, Indians, including the man in the frame Ishan Kishan, were seen sweating it out in their new orange practice outfit at the Chepauk ground on Friday.

Kishan who would generally bat in the middle-order after the team management's decision to open with Shubman Gill alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, may open the innings with Sharma at Chepauk on Sunday.

Despite Team India head coach Rahul Dravid sounding upbeat about Gill, it's unlikely that he would recover so fast to take the field on Sunday. In case Gill is not fit to play in a few matches, it would certainly open the door for Ishan Kishan to make his imprint in the shorter format of the game.

As far as performance is concerned, 24-year-old Gill stood out hitting centuries one after another across the three formats - ODIs, Test and T20s. Kishan, who is currently 25, also cemented his place in the team thanks to a century and a double hundred in the 50-over format in the recent past.

Despite the setback, India may not feel the absence of Shubman Gill, if Kishan, a left-handed batter starts firing from the word go. In all probability, the team management will make Kishan open the innings followed by star batter Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer.

Though KL Rahul also opened the innings for the 'Men in Blue' in the past, it is still unlikely that he would open the innings. To keep the left-right combination and add stability to the order, it would be ideal for the team management to put Kishan ahead and go in to face the Australians on Sunday. Another advantage with Kishan is that he can keep wickets.