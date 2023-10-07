Chennai: Shubman Gill will be given every chance to recover from an illness ahead of India’s inaugural match against Australia this big Sunday in Chennai on October 8.

“He is sick, not injured. He is not 100 per cent. We are monitoring him on a daily basis. We are going to give him every chance to recover and see how he feels. He’s not ruled out,” Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said in his pre-match press conference today.

Gill has been recovering from a fever and for the past two days was unavailable for practice with the team. Gill has risen to become the mainstay of team India’s plans for this World Cup, who has led the ODI runs chart this season by amassing 1,230 runs in 20 games at an average of 72.35 and strike rate of 105.03.

“I feel for him, and in terms of being a human first, I want him to get well. Not thinking as the captain that I want Gill to play; I want him to get well as no one likes being sick. But I want him to get well. He’s a young guy, got a fit body and he will recover quick,” added Rohit.

Not that Rohit Sharma is duly worried about the combination, thanks to the amazing bench strength. He has the luxury of choosing from. Gill’s absence can be tackled by bringing in Ishan Kishan as Rohit’s partner but explosive players like Surya Kumar Yadav will be hard to ignore.

Though head coach Rahul Dravid hinted that a last-minute Gill comeback may occur on play day, it looks unlikely that he would be tested for the opener, especially when the Pakistan clash is waiting to happen soon afterwards and full recovery will be important for that, especially in the heat-ridden environs of Ahmedabad.

Keeping the love for the spin that the black and brown pitch at Chepauk has developed for turn and guile in the recent past, skipper Rohit Sharma said he is not averse to playing three spinners for the opening game against Australia on Sunday.

The troika of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja may well find a place in the playing eleven on Sunday with the skipper talking of a six bowler-combination, having the luxury of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya.

Ravichandran Ashwin, a long-haul campaigner, is 37 years old and finds himself in this World Cup due to the injury of Axar Patel. He had consigned himself to red-ball cricket before being summoned for the World Cup. He will, thus, be adequately hungry to script his departing salvo to opposing teams and that hunger will polish this old horse’s ability to be the strike bowler of courage. Lately, he has somewhat mellowed, but this last World Cup will be his courageous push into scalping as many as he can.

Giving him company will be left-hand chinaman unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has emerged as the man with the 'Midas' touch, the man who has silently invoked fear in many a lionised batter. On a pitch like Chepauk, he can do wonders in cutting off a run-buildup while Ravindra Jadeja will be waiting in the wings to tailor another clipping. Also, he sometimes works as a lower-order batter too. His golden freckles and diminutive frame bely his original intentions of being quick. But once he joined the Kanpur academy and put his wrist into play, he emerged as a rare breed in modern cricket.