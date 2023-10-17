Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): South Africa is taking on the Netherlands in the league fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The toss for this match has been delayed.

While South Africa have so far won both their games in the marquee tournament - against Sri Lanka in New Delhi and against Australia in Lucknow, the Netherlands have lost both their games - against Pakistan and New Zealand - at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Albeit in a different format, the Netherlands had knocked out South Africa from the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, 2022.

3.05 pm

It is bucketing in Dharamsala as the start of play has been delayed. The pitch and the outfield have been covered. The players of both teams are eagerly waiting for the rain to stop. In case, the match is abandoned, both the teams will share a point each. And there is no reserve day for the stage of the competition.

2.37 pm

Teams: Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(wicket-keeper/captain), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma(captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.

2.33 pm

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first. Temba Bavuma says at the toss that the ball may swing due to the overcast conditions.

2.25 pm

The toss will take place at 2.30 p.m., while play will begin at 3 p.m. There is no loss of overs as of now. Considering the rain, the captain, who wins the toss, is likely to opt to field first, as the bowlers will have an advantage in the first hour. However, the weather is gloomy at the picturesque hill station.

1.38 pm

The rain has stopped at Dharamsala at the moment. The Super Soppers are busy at work around the outfield at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. The match officials, including the field umpires, would inspect the pitch and the outfield.

1.32 pm