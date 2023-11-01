CRICKET WORLD CUP ROHIT SPEAKS OF HIS SPECIAL LOVE FOR WANKHEDE AHEAD OF SRI LANKA CLASH

Mumbai: Ahead of India's clash in the ODI World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday,

India skipper Rohit Sharma reminisced about his close association with Wankhede stadium ahead of India's clash in the ODI World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at the iconic stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sharma said the venue holds a special place in his heart. The ICC recently shared a video on their social media handle where Rohit Sharma spoke about his emotional connection to the Wankhede Stadium. "What I'm today as a cricketer is because of the learning that I had, and it all happened at Wankhede," Rohit said.

He added that Mumbaikars love their cricket and it can be seen in the buzz at Wankhede Stadium. "Nothing can beat that. Mumbaikars love their cricket and you can see the buzz at Wankhede Stadium, it is crazy. It has got those little zones in the stadium specifically that north stand which is you know the most famous stand at Wankhede the crowd there the people who come are true cricket fans," Rohit told ICC.