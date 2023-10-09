CRICKET WORLD CUP ROHIT SHARMA SAYS MIGHT HAVE TO CHANGE COMBINATIONS AS PER DIFFERENT CONDITIONS PRAISES KL VIRAT

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): India skipper Rohit Sharma was pleased with the team's performance after it defeated Australia by six wickets in their first World Cup 2023 game on Sunday. However, the India captain, admitted that the biggest challenge in front of his side team would be to play in different conditions and hinted that there could be changes in the team combination depending upon the demands of a particular venue.

"That will be the biggest challenge moving forward because we will play in different conditions. (We) might have to change combinations too and as a team we are prepared to do that," Rohit said during the post-match presentation after his side trounced Australia by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday night.

Rohit Sharma, who fell on a zero, was particularly pleased with the team's fielding. "Good feeling to come out on top. Magnificent, especially the fielding. The fielding was something we really put our effort on. It was a great effort," he added.

"In conditions like this, it can be tough sometimes. We knew there would be assistance for everyone. Seamers got reverse, spinners bowled in nice areas. All in all a great effort," the Mumbaikar added.

India lost all top three batters for zero and were in a spot of bother at 3/2 and the Mumbaikar admitted that he was nervous. India was chasing a target of 200 runs after their spinners led by Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Australian line-up.

"Yes, I was (nervous) to be honest. You don't want to start like that when chasing a target. Credit to Australia, but some loose shots there as well. But that happens, you want to get off the mark and score quickly in the powerplay," he added.

Rohit Sharma also praised Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for their match-winning effort. "But hats off to Virat and KL - the way they stuck out there to create a match-winning partnership," he quipped.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins felt his team was 50 runs short of what could have been a challenging total. "At least 50-odd. It was tough, trying to defend anything under 200. It was a really good bowling attack and their spinners made it tough work out there. I wasn't too upset (with just two spinners), we had 20 overs of spin but some more runs on the board would have made the difference," Cummins said.

Kohli, who played a key role in the team's win, got a life early in the innings when Mitchell Marsh dropped a sitter and Cummins said, "I have already forgotten about it, it happens, 4/10 would have been a dream start."

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten, said that Virat Kohli advised him to play out that difficult period like they do in Test cricket. "Quite honestly, there weren't a lot of conversations (with Kohli). I thought I'd get a good shower and get a break. I was just trying to get my breath back. Virat said there's a bit in the wicket, so play like Test cricket for a while. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also," Rahul said.

"However, it was a bit two-paced, it wasn't the easiest of wickets to bat on and it wasn't flat as well. It was a good cricket wicket, a bit for the batters and the bowlers. That's what you get in the south of India, especially in Chennai," added Rahul.